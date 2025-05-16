Renovations underway for Cutler Bay library, including solar panels, cat lounge

A 1970s-era public library in South Miami-Dade County is going through some major renovations, including new rooftop solar panels and a cat lounge.

A large scale solar pilot project was just completed at Cutler Bay’s South Dade Regional Library.

It’s the county’s third such project, and it’s part of an ongoing effort to reduce its carbon footprint.

But that’s not the only update coming to the library.

Beginning May 25, the branch is expected to be closed for a year and a half while it undergoes improvements to the lobby, construction of a new auditorium and the addition of new work spaces.

It will also include a new U.S. Passport Office and a so-called “catio,” A lounge for adoptable cats in partnership with Miami-Dade’s Animal Services.

While the library is closed, residents can visit the nearby branches in Palmetto Bay and Coral Reef.

