Fort Lauderdale airport to close two runways for overnight maintenance

Two runways at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport are expected to temporarily close overnight for maintenance.

The airport’s North Runway will be closed between midnight and 5:30 AM starting today through Wednesday. Beginning Wednesday through Saturday, the South Runway will close from 10:30 PM to 5:30 AM.

Airport officials said all planes will use whichever runway that’s open during the nightly closures.

READ MORE: Florida-based Spirit Airlines exits bankruptcy protection as travel demand slows

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.