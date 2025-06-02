© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fort Lauderdale airport to close two runways for overnight maintenance

WLRN Public Media | By Sherrilyn Cabrera
Published June 2, 2025 at 5:10 PM EDT
Travelers rush to check in their bags at Fort Lauderdale- Hollywood International Airport
Marta Lavandier
/
AP
FILE: Travelers rush to check in their bags at Fort Lauderdale- Hollywood International Airport, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Two runways at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport are expected to temporarily close overnight for maintenance.

The airport’s North Runway will be closed between midnight and 5:30 AM starting today through Wednesday. Beginning Wednesday through Saturday, the South Runway will close from 10:30 PM to 5:30 AM.

Airport officials said all planes will use whichever runway that’s open during the nightly closures.

READ MORE: Florida-based Spirit Airlines exits bankruptcy protection as travel demand slows

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
Sherrilyn Cabrera
Sherrilyn Cabrera is WLRN's senior producer.
See stories by Sherrilyn Cabrera
More On This Topic