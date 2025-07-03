© 2025 WLRN
AG Uthmeier calls on city of Key West to reverse its vote to break ties with ICE

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN News Staff
Published July 3, 2025 at 6:04 PM EDT

Florida State Attorney General James Uthmeier said the city of Key West is violating state law by voiding an agreement between its police department and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
 
The city voted Monday to cancel the agreement that had deputized city police to act on behalf of ICE.
 
In his letter, Uthmeier warned the commission to comply or face consequences.
 
Commissioners will now hold a special meeting on Tuesday to address the contract.

READ MORE: Key West city commission votes 6-1 to void its immigration enforcement agreement with ICE

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
WLRN News Staff
