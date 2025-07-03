AG Uthmeier calls on city of Key West to reverse its vote to break ties with ICE

Florida State Attorney General James Uthmeier said the city of Key West is violating state law by voiding an agreement between its police department and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.



The city voted Monday to cancel the agreement that had deputized city police to act on behalf of ICE.



In his letter, Uthmeier warned the commission to comply or face consequences.



Commissioners will now hold a special meeting on Tuesday to address the contract.

