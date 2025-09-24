Vizcaya Museum and Gardens names new Chief Advancement Officer

Vizcaya Museum and Gardens announced Wednesday the appointment of Cheryl Mendelson as its new Chief Advancement Officer. She brings more than two decades of experience in philanthropy and fundraising to the historic Miami landmark.

Mendelson's appointment comes as Vizcaya prepares for its "next chapter," which includes the revitalization of its original farm and village.

In her new role, Mendelson will be responsible for leading Vizcaya’s advancement strategy, which includes overseeing fundraising, donor engagement, and philanthropic initiatives.

Vizcaya officials said it's a crucial role as the museum looks to a future that includes the launch of Vizcaya Village, the estate’s original farm and village, a project set to expand community programs and urban agriculture.

"Her depth of experience will be invaluable as Vizcaya strengthens its philanthropic vision and prepares for an ambitious next chapter," said Joel Hoffman, Executive Director and CEO of Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, in a statement.

Said Mendelson: "This National Historic Landmark is a cultural treasure for Miami and beyond. I look forward to working with the board, staff, and community to advance its mission and secure its future."

