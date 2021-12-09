© 2022 WLRN
Help us tell the story of South Florida's 'Second Act'

WLRN 91.3 FM | By WLRN News
Published March 10, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST
Image of theater masks and surgical masks with the words Second Act
Illustration by Luis Hernandez, graphic design by Katie Cohen
As we exit the COVID crisis, help our reporters document the recovery of our region's cultural economy.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, WLRN has brought you the stories of how South Florida's arts organizations have had to change in order to stay connected with their audiences during the health shutdowns.

Now that the curtain has gone up once again at so many local venues, our reporting series Second Act will cover some of the lasting impacts of the pandemic on our region's art scene.

If you've got a story for us, please send an email to talktous@wlrnnews.org with the words "Second Act" in the subject line.

A producer or reporter may be in touch to follow up.

