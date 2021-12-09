Help us tell the story of South Florida's 'Second Act'

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, WLRN has brought you the stories of how South Florida's arts organizations have had to change in order to stay connected with their audiences during the health shutdowns.

Now that the curtain has gone up once again at so many local venues, our reporting series Second Act will cover some of the lasting impacts of the pandemic on our region's art scene.

If you've got a story for us, please send an email to talktous@wlrnnews.org with the words "Second Act" in the subject line.

A producer or reporter may be in touch to follow up.