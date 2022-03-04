© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Florida Justice Institute asks court to throw out Palm Beach County anti-panhandling law

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Jane Musgrave | The Palm Beach Post
Published March 4, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST
A panhandler walks through traffic holding a sign asking for help.
Allen Eyestone
/
The Palm Beach Post
A panhandler walks through traffic on Military Trail near Southern Boulevard in West Palm Beach, Florida on June 23, 2015. A lawsuit filed in 2022 says Palm Beach County's anti-panhandling law is unconstitutional.

With no home and no job, 59-year-old Charles Richter relies on the goodwill of passing motorists for his survival.

But since the Palm Beach County Commission five years ago enacted an ordinance outlawing panhandling along public streets, the spontaneous charity Richter receives has come with a heavy price.

Cited eight times for violating the law, Richter has racked up nearly $3,000 in unpaid court costs and spent more than a couple of nights in jail.

Using Richter as an example of the disproportionate impacts the measure has had on homeless people, the Florida Justice Institute this week filed a federal lawsuit, asking a judge to declare the law unconstitutional and stop the county from enforcing it.

Read more from our news partners at The Palm Beach Post.

Tags

News newsLocal NewshomelessnesspanhandlingPalm Beach County
Jane Musgrave | The Palm Beach Post
See stories by Jane Musgrave | The Palm Beach Post
