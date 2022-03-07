High rip current warning issued in South Florida during spring break

As spring break gets going this week in South Florida, the National Weather Service has extended the high rip current risk warning for the waters off Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

For those of you not exactly sure what that covers, that’s from Homestead Bayfront Park all the way up to Lake Worth Beach, with Crandon, Miami Beach, Haulover, Sunny Isles Beach, Hollywood, Hallandale Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and Palm Beach in between.

“Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water,” the weather service reminds swimmers.

