News

Term limits guarantee new majority on Boynton Beach city commission

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Jorge Milian
Published March 7, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST
The only thing certain about the March 8 election in Boynton Beach is that sweeping changes are about to take place.

A new majority is guaranteed on the City Commission with as many as four new faces ready to take their place on the dais.

Mayor Steven Grant and Commissioners Justin Katz and Christina Romelus are term-limited and in their final days in office. Commissioner Ty Penserga is vacating his District 4 seat in order to run for mayor.

Read more from our news partner, the Palm Beach Post.

Jorge Milian
