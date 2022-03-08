Broward school board approves new positions, including two $200,000-a-year administrators

Vickie Cartwright will soon hire two new administrators that could each earn more than $200,000 a year as one of her first major decisions as Broward’s permanent school superintendent.

Cartwright, who was hired last month, asked the School Board Tuesday to approve two deputy superintendent positions, one for teaching and learning and one for operations. The School Board approved the request 7-1, with Lori Alhadeff dissenting and Patti Good being absent.

The cost of the positions, with salaries ranging from $160,000 to $236,000 each, is expected to be about $278,551 per year for each new deputy, a district analysis shows.

