Florida Legislature passes bill restricting gender identity, sexual orientation talks in classrooms

WLRN 91.3 FM | By James Call
Published March 8, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST
Students, teachers and advocates in South Florida are speaking out against the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill. Critics of the measure say it could have a chilling effect on teachers who try to create safe spaces for LGBTQ kids.

Florida lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill restricting speech in public school classrooms on sexual orientation and gender identity, sparked by one lawmaker's concern that children were being "trendy" in coming out as gay.

The legislation — titled "Parental Rights in Education" (HB 1557) but dubbed by critics the "Don’t Say Gay" bill — now heads to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has suggested he will sign it into law. If so, it goes into effect July 1.

The 22-17 vote came after weeks of national attention over the measure, which has grabbed the attention of international newspapers, Hollywood actors and the White House.

James Call
