Average price of gas in Florida hits new all-time high

AAA of Florida reports that the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in the state hit a new all-time record high of $4.15 on Tuesday. That breaks the previous record of $4.08 set back in July of 2008.

It is an unprecedented one-day increase of 18 cents a gallon, and a 55-cent surge from the price one week ago

A number of Florida retailers have exceeded the average. Posted prices of $4.20 and even $4.30 have been seen.

The rapid rise in the cost of fuel has been fueled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

President Biden’s announcement on Tuesday afternoon that all Russian oil imports into the U.S. would be banned is expected to raise the cost of a gallon to yet another record high in the days ahead.

The national average is even higher than in Florida. It stands at $4.17, the highest in U. S. history, breaking a 14-year record. The previous national average high was $4.11 set on July 17, 2008.

