New food and dining series opening in Wynwood this weekend

Smorgasburg Miami, a South Florida spin-off of the sprawling open-air food market series based in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, will make its debut in Wynwood on Saturday, March 12.

Dubbed the “Woodstock of Eating” by the New York Times — for you kids out there, we’ll translate that as the SunFest of Feasting, the Tortuga of Takeout, the Lollapalooza of Pigging Out — this weekly gathering of more than 60 vendors from South Florida and beyond will be the second Smorgasburg outside of the New York metro area. The other is in Los Angeles.

Smorgasburg Miami will be open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. each Saturday at 2600 NW Second Ave., in Miami, a half-block north of iconic Wynwood Walls. It will include 55 food vendors and eight booths from local creatives. Admission is free, and there are parking garages nearby.

Read more from our news partners at the South Florida Sun Sentinel