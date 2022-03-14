COVID-19: Looking to get tested or vaccinated? Here's where to go in South Florida

COVID-19 testing

Do not go to the hospital emergency department to get tested for COVID-19. Testing sites are organized by county — here are the websites where you can check to see which sites are open:

Each county provides options for homebound individuals, such as mailing free testing kits or scheduling a homebound testing appointment. Please see your county’s website for more information.

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order 2 sets of 4 free at-⁠home COVID-19 tests. Visit www.covidtests.gov or call 1-800-232-0233.

Certain retail pharmacies, urgent care centers and community health centers also offer COVID-19 testing, although they may charge a fee. A comprehensive listing of these sites can be found on the Florida Department of Health website​ .

Where to get vaccinated

Find the closest vaccination site by using the locator on your county’s website:

Find sites throughout all of Florida using the Department of Health’s website.

Individuals 12 years of age and older may receive the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, and people 18 and older may get the two-dose Moderna or one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Low-dose vaccines are now available for children ages 5 to 11 years old.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, everyone 12 years and older may get a booster at least five months after completing the primary COVID-19 vaccination series.

The Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna booster shots are recommended for adults. Teenagers who are 12 to 17 years old may only get a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster. If a person 18 years of age or older received a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination, the CDC recommends the booster shot at least two months after.

