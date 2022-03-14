Upcoming food distribution events at Miami Dade College campuses

Miami Dade College is holding a number of drive-thru food distribution events on Tuesday at several of its campuses. The college’s chapter of the Association of Florida Colleges in partnership with the organization Farm Share will distribute boxes of packed foods, like fresh vegetables, fruits, canned foods, dairy products and poultry.

Dr. Alwyn Leiba is the dean of Miami Dade College’s School of Health Sciences. He said the food distributions — which began in 2018 — have been vital to students and the public, especially during the pandemic.

“We have yet to see less than about 500 families getting food,” Leiba said. “And I think it's going to be consistent, if not worse, based on what's going on right now in the economy.”

The college plans to have monthly, recurring food distributions starting in April.

Food distribution will take place at the college’s following locations from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, March 15:

Homestead Campus :

500 College Terrace, Homestead

Kendall Campus :

11011 SW 104th St, Miami

(Entrance on SW 104th St. and SW 113th Place)

Medical Campus :

950 NW 20th St, Miami

(Parking garage)