'An antidote for stressful times': Vocalist Arooj Aftab comes to South Florida

If two years' worth of COVID plus recent world events have left you feeling drained and upset, perhaps the music of Pakistan-raised, Brooklyn-based Arooj Aftab could be just the thing to put you in a more tranquil state of mind.

NPR's Tiny Desk Concert team has called Aftab's blend of South Asian Sufi, jazz fusion and electronica "an antidote for stressful times."

Aftab, who appears this week at the North Beach Bandshell, is up for two Grammy Awards — Best Global Music Performance and Best New Artist. The latter is given to artists who make a notable impact on America's music landscape.

————————

IF YOU GO:

The North Beach Bandshell

Rhythm Foundation presents

Arooj Aftab

Axis of Love series

Wednesday, March 23rd

Show time 8:00 pm

Doors open 7:00 pm

7275 Collins Avenue

Miami Beach, FL 33141

786-453-2897

