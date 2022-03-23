© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
'An antidote for stressful times': Vocalist Arooj Aftab comes to South Florida

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Christine DiMattei
Published March 23, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
_MG_0012_vishesh_sharma.JPG
Vishesh Sharma
/
Grammy nominee Arooj Aftab is performing at the North Beach Bandshell, Wednesday, March 23rd

The Grammy-nominated artist performs at the North Beach Bandshell this week.

If two years' worth of COVID plus recent world events have left you feeling drained and upset, perhaps the music of Pakistan-raised, Brooklyn-based Arooj Aftab could be just the thing to put you in a more tranquil state of mind.

NPR's Tiny Desk Concert team has called Aftab's blend of South Asian Sufi, jazz fusion and electronica "an antidote for stressful times."

Aftab, who appears this week at the North Beach Bandshell, is up for two Grammy Awards — Best Global Music Performance and Best New Artist. The latter is given to artists who make a notable impact on America's music landscape.

————————
IF YOU GO:

The North Beach Bandshell
Rhythm Foundation presents
Arooj Aftab
Axis of Love series

Wednesday, March 23rd
Show time 8:00 pm
Doors open 7:00 pm

7275 Collins Avenue
Miami Beach, FL 33141
786-453-2897

Christine DiMattei
Years ago, after racking her brains trying to find a fun, engaging, creative night gig to subsidize her acting habit, Chris decided to ride her commercial voiceover experience into the fast-paced world of radio broadcasting. She started out with traffic reporting, moved on to news -- and never looked back. Since then, Chris has worked in newsrooms throughout South Florida, producing stories for radio broadcasts and the web.
See stories by Christine DiMattei
