Cold weather (the 50s) is on the way for spring breakers

Spring Breakers, did you pack a sweater with your bathing suits?

Wednesday’s forecast from the National Weather Service in Miami predicts a few isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening in South Florida and the Florida Keys. A high risk of rip currents continues for all Atlantic beaches Wednesday, too.

Then South Florida gets a taste of what Disney and Universal guests in Orlando didn’t enjoy very much Wednesday and Thursday. This batch of Orlando bad weather takes a look at Spring Breakers in Miami Beach and other South Florida parts and plans a visit later this week — all part of a cold front expected to drop temperatures to the upper 50s, low 60s by the weekend.

