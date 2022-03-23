© 2022 WLRN
Cold weather (the 50s) is on the way for spring breakers

Published March 23, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT
This Spring Break crowd on South Beach on March 20, 2022, may wish they packed some sweaters with their bathing suits as a weekend cold front on March 25-27 is expected to drop temperatures to the upper 50s, low 60s at night with highs in the mid-70s. Ahead of the cold front, rain is expected Thursday, March 24, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

Spring Breakers, did you pack a sweater with your bathing suits?

Wednesday’s forecast from the National Weather Service in Miami predicts a few isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening in South Florida and the Florida Keys. A high risk of rip currents continues for all Atlantic beaches Wednesday, too.

Then South Florida gets a taste of what Disney and Universal guests in Orlando didn’t enjoy very much Wednesday and Thursday. This batch of Orlando bad weather takes a look at Spring Breakers in Miami Beach and other South Florida parts and plans a visit later this week — all part of a cold front expected to drop temperatures to the upper 50s, low 60s by the weekend.

Read more at our news partner, the Miami Herald.

