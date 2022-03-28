© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Gas prices across Florida continue to drop, but are expected to level off

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published March 28, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT
A gas pump.
Victoria Crosdale
/
WUSF Public Media
Gas prices across Florida continued inching down the week of March 21, 2022, with some areas falling below $4 a gallon.

AAA says concerns over fuel supply are resulting in "extreme volatility in the fuel market."

Gas prices across Florida continued inching down last week, with some areas falling below $4 a gallon.

But that trend may not last long.

According to a release from AAA, gas prices may level out after the price of oil rebounded last week.

"Global fuel supply concerns continue driving extreme volatility in the fuel market, leading to big swings in the price of oil," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in the release.

The average price of a gallon of gas fell to an average of $4.12 a gallon across the state, a 6-cent decrease from the previous week and 26 less than the record of $4.38, set a little more than two weeks ago.

Despite the drop, AAA says prices remain 93 cents per gallon more than the 2022 low and $1.93 per gallon more than the lowest price in 2021.

Drivers across the greater Tampa Bay region are averaging just over $4 a gallon. The AAA says gas prices in Miami-Dade are $4.22 a gallon.

Copyright 2022 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7. To see more, visit WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7.

Tags

News newsgas priceseconomy
Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Related Content
Gas prices have hit a record high, not adjusted for inflation, which has sparked increased demand for electric cars, hybrids and smaller gasoline-powered vehicles. But shoppers may not find much to choose from.
  1. Gas prices got you wanting an electric or hybrid car? Well, good luck finding one
  2. Record high gas prices are driving demand for electric vehicles or EV
  3. International Energy Agency looked at how to wean nations off Russia's fossil fuels