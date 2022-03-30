© 2022 WLRN
Weather warnings issued for South Florida: Take care if you're swimming, boating, or driving

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Michelle Marchante
Published March 30, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT
MIA_102Springbreak26NEWPPP.jpg
Pedro Portal
/
Miami Herald
Spring breakers enjoy a quiet and a pleasant weather in South Beach,. on Saturday March 26, 2022.

Weather conditions may look calm in South Florida on Wednesday, but forecasters have issued advisories for potential danger in the water and on land.

With a brush fire burning in West Miami-Dade, the National Weather Service issued a “red flag warning” for parts of Florida and shared wildfire safety tips. And forecasters are also warning South Florida about conditions that could bring trouble to your beach trip Wednesday.

The weather service in Miami says there’s a high risk of rip currents along Atlantic beaches at least through Thursday, with a moderate risk for rip currents along Gulf Coast beaches.

Read more from our news partner, the Miami Herald.

