Ivanka Trump to appear before Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday morning

Ivanka Trump will appear remotely before the Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday morning, according to two sources familiar with the committee's schedule but not permitted to speak publicly on the record.

The daughter and one-time adviser to former President Donald Trump will speak to the Democratic-led House panel about the events surrounding the Capitol insurrection, appearing less than a week after her husband Jared Kushner . His testimony was considered "helpful" to the committee.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., issued a letter in January seeking Ivanka Trump's voluntary cooperation, after the committee had uncovered new evidence about the her activities on the day of the siege, which included multiple attempts to get her father to intervene in the attack. She is the first Trump family member approached by the committee to voluntarily appear.

The Trump and Kushner appearances are strong indications the committee is moving its investigation into the former president's inner circle. It is expected to share its findings publicly this spring.

