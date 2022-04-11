© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
News

Coast Guard sends nearly 90 migrants back to Haiti

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Omar Rodríguez Ortiz
Published April 11, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT
Haitian Migrants April 2022.jpeg
U.S. Coast Guard
A Coast Guard Cutter Thetis crew member brings a Haitian infant up the stairs of the ship, April 7, 2022. The infant and parent were repatriated to Haiti on April 10, 2022.

A U.S. Coast Guard video shows Key West crews returning nearly 90 migrants to Haiti on Sunday.

At least four children wearing orange life jackets — including an infant in a baby car seat — are seen on video being escorted from the Coast Guard Cutter Thetis to a Haitian boat.

The youths are part of a group of 88 migrants that were repatriated after being detained Tuesday approximately 18 miles north of Sagua La Grande, Cuba, the Coast Guard announced in a news release. They were all found in good health, the military branch reported.

Read more from our news partner at The Miami Herald.

Omar Rodríguez Ortiz
