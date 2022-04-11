Coast Guard sends nearly 90 migrants back to Haiti

A U.S. Coast Guard video shows Key West crews returning nearly 90 migrants to Haiti on Sunday.

At least four children wearing orange life jackets — including an infant in a baby car seat — are seen on video being escorted from the Coast Guard Cutter Thetis to a Haitian boat.

The youths are part of a group of 88 migrants that were repatriated after being detained Tuesday approximately 18 miles north of Sagua La Grande, Cuba, the Coast Guard announced in a news release. They were all found in good health, the military branch reported.

