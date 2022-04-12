© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Florida lawmakers back special session on property insurance

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes
Published April 12, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT
Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, is shown during a committee hearing in March. Image: The Florida Channel
Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, is shown during a committee hearing in March. Image: The Florida Channel

State Sen. Jeff Brandes  tweeted Monday that he has more than enough responses from lawmakers to get the ball rolling on a special session to address rising home insurance rates.

Brandes, a Republican from St. Petersburg, didn’t wait for Gov. Ron DeSantis or Legislative leadership to line up lawmakers for a special session on property insurance.

— Jeff Brandes (@JeffreyBrandes) April 11, 2022

Now, he says, the Secretary of State will poll lawmakers, and the special session it could start in about a month. DeSantis says he supports what Brandes is doing.

[C]learly, you know, we have dysfunctions in that market that could be, that could be fixed,” the governor said Monday. “You’ve already seen different insurers go out. We need to have a viable market where people are able to get policies at an affordable rate. So I thank him for what he’s doing. I think we will get there.”

Some Democrats, like Orlando Representative Carlos Guillermo Smith, criticize GOP leaders for focusing the 60-day regular session on  “invented problems” instead of issues like this one affecting families.

“They prioritized ‘Don’t Say Gay,” a 15-week abortion ban and stopping wokeness as opposed to stopping soaring property insurance rates,” Smith said during a press conference Monday.

Next week, lawmakers will hold a special session on congressional redistricting after DeSantis vetoed their map.

Copyright 2022 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.

newsspecial sessioninsurancehomeowners insuranceproperty insuranceFlorida Legislature
Joe Byrnes
