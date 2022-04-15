Miami Sen. Annette Taddeo pushes special session boycott

Miami Sen. Annette Taddeo has no plans to be at the Florida Legislature’s special session next week to approve Florida’s congressional districts.

Her boycott, which she announced Wednesday, stems from a letter signed this week by both Republican leaders in the Legislature — Senate President Wilton Simpson and House Speaker Chris Sprowls — stating they would rather get Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signoff on a new congressional map before submitting one of their own.

The public acknowledgment that they will defer to DeSantis on a process historically led by the Legislature has caused ripples among voting rights groups and redistricting experts alike, who say the move is unprecedented and gives DeSantis unilateral power to decide how Florida will be represented in Congress in a midterm election year that’s likely to benefit Republicans.

