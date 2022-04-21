© 2022 WLRN
State ag commissioner proposes Florida's first renewable energy goals

WMFE | By Amy Green
Published April 21, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT
The 6 megawatt Stanton Solar Farm outside of Orlando, Florida. Rows of panels occupy a rural field next to a highway.
The 6 megawatt Stanton Solar Farm outside of Orlando, Florida was built on the site of a coal ash facility. Photo courtesy NPR

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried unveiled a proposed rule Thursday that would set the state’s first goals for transitioning toward cleaner energy sources. 

The rule is aimed at putting the state on a path toward 100% renewable energy by 2050. Utilities would have to provide progress reports that eventually would go to the Public Service Commission. 

The rule comes after a petition filed on behalf of Florida children by Our Children’s Trust, an advocacy group. One of the children involved in the petition was Delaney Reynolds of Miami.    

“The promise that the rule holds is that today Florida can begin to address the cause of our climate change crisis, the use of fossil fuels.” 

The proposed rule next faces 21 days of public comment. Fried, a Democrat, is challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2022 gubernatorial race. 

 
