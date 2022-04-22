Las Olas Wine and Food Festival is back with its biggest bash in two years

After presenting a slimmer, COVID-leery version of its bash six months ago, the Las Olas Wine and Food Festival is back this weekend with its first full-size festival in two years.

Organizer Valerie Roy is the first to admit that the nighttime open-air showcase, returning April 22, is making up for lost time. For one, some 40 restaurants and 35 craft beer and international wine purveyors will line up beneath tasting tents along four blocks of the drag, and attendance this time will be capped at 2,500 guests, higher than the 1,500 that visited last November.

“Back in November, we dialed back the entertainment to keep everyone’s safety in mind,” says Roy, co-owner of CI Management, which has produced the festival for eight years. “Now we’ve got a new live stage and there will be DJs and entertainers on every side street. Everyone wants to move on and have fun.”

