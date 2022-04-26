© 2022 WLRN
See the Lightning celebrate their Stanley Cup title with Biden at the White House

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published April 26, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT
President Joe Biden poses for a photo after speaking during an event to celebrate the Tampa Bay Lightning's 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup championships at the White House, Monday, April 25, 2022, in Washington.
Andrew Harnik
/
AP
President Joe Biden poses for a photo after speaking during an event to celebrate the Tampa Bay Lightning's 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup championships at the White House, Monday, April 25, 2022, in Washington.

The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrated their second consecutive Stanley Cup championship with a visit to the White House on Monday, and took to social media to show their appreciation.

President Joe Biden avoided politics in honoring the Lightning and taking a rare sports break amid his administration's response to Russia's war in Ukraine.

(You can watch the presentation here):

The president cracked jokes about captain Steven Stamkos but made little mention of other players. There were no notable boycotts by Lightning players, who made an extra trip to Washington just for this occasion.

Russian players Andrei Vasilevskiy, Nikita Kucherov and Mikhail Sergachev attended the White House ceremony, and the team shared photos on social media.

The Lightning were joined by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, U.S. Rep. Cathy Castor and the WWE's Titus O'Neil during the ceremony.

Titus O'Neil (second from left), U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor (third from right) and werTampa Mayor Jane Castor (second from right) stand with the Stanley Cup in front of the White House on April 25, 2022.
Courtesy: Kathy Castor
/
Titus O'Neil (second from left), U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor (third from right) and werTampa Mayor Jane Castor (second from right) stand with the Stanley Cup in front of the White House on April 25, 2022.

Former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn also weighed in with a "Champa Bay" tweet, which seemed to be the theme of the day.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7. To see more, visit WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7.

Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
