Second Act
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, WLRN has brought you the stories of how South Florida's arts organizations had to change the way they connected with their audiences during shutdowns. Now that the curtain has gone up once again at so many local venues, our reporting series called Second Act will cover the possible lasting impacts of those changes.If you've got a story for us, please send an email to talktous@wlrnnews.org with the words "Second Act" in the subject line.

Trumpeter Etienne Charles acquaints audiences with American jazz's West African roots

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Christine DiMattei
Published April 29, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT
Etienne.jpg
Jason Henry
/
30231159A
Etienne Charles

A pair of concerts at Overtown's Lyric Theater will include talks on the influence of West African rhythms on American music.

Ask the average person to pinpoint the birthplace of American jazz and they'll probably say "New Orleans."

But since the Big Easy didn't just drop from the sky, where does jazz originate?

Many music scholars and historians believe that the musical traditions from which jazz emerged in the late 1800's and early 1900's have their roots in West Africa.

"Understanding our history is always an important tool for growth," says trumpet player Etienne Charles. "They say 'Without history, life is a mystery.' And I think it's the same with music."

On Friday, April 29, and Sunday, May 1 , The Dranoff 2 Piano Foundation will present "West African Beats." The two performances will feature top Caribbean, African and American artists exploring their Black African musical heritage in performances at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater in Overtown.

Among them are Charles and the Creole Soul band as well as world-renowned musician Weedie Braimah. The Ghana-born, St. Louis-raised Braimah is a master of the djembe, a wooden goblet drum said to have been invented in the 12th Century by the Mandinka tribe in what is now Mali, in West Africa.

Before each concert, Charles, who's also a University of Miami music professor, will give a multimedia presentation on the historical passage of West African music into the foundation of American Jazz. Part of Friday's talk will also cover the West African influence on Caribbean music.
————————
IF YOU GO:

Friday, April 29
Pre-concert talk 6:30 p.m.
Concert 7:30 p.m.

WEST AFRICAN BEATS & CREOLE SOUL

Multiple Grammy award-winning trumpeter Etienne Charles and his Caribbean band Creole Soul, bring the songs and dance rhythms and artist stories of West Africa that were carried across the ocean to the Americas.

PRE-CONCERT TALK: Etienne Charles will give a multimedia presentation on the
historical passage of West African music into the foundation and fabric of American Jazz and Caribbean music.

Sunday, May 1
Pre-concert talk 2 p.m.
Concert 3 p.m.

WEST AFRICAN BEATS & AMERICAN JAZZ

Grammy winning Ghanaian Djembe star Weedie Braimah and Etienne Charles bring West African percussion and beats to the greats of Jazz piano. Jelly Roll Morton, Hazel Scott, Winifred Atwell, Chuchu Valdes, Piano Duo Angel Perez & Devin Shaw.

PRE-CONCERT TALK: Etienne Charles and a panel of local Jazz musicians and scholars present the West African influence of beats and percussion on the lives and the music of the great Black Jazz pianist/composers.

Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater Cultural Arts Complex
819 NW 2nd Ave.
Miami, FL 33136
For ticket information, please visit bahlt.org/tickets.

Christine DiMattei
Years ago, after racking her brains trying to find a fun, engaging, creative night gig to subsidize her acting habit, Chris decided to ride her commercial voiceover experience into the fast-paced world of radio broadcasting. She started out with traffic reporting, moved on to news -- and never looked back. Since then, Chris has worked in newsrooms throughout South Florida, producing stories for radio broadcasts and the web.
See stories by Christine DiMattei
