Trumpeter Etienne Charles acquaints audiences with American jazz's West African roots

Ask the average person to pinpoint the birthplace of American jazz and they'll probably say "New Orleans."

But since the Big Easy didn't just drop from the sky, where does jazz originate?

WLRN is committed to providing the trusted news and local reporting you rely on. Please keep WLRN strong with your support today. Donate now. Thank you.

Many music scholars and historians believe that the musical traditions from which jazz emerged in the late 1800's and early 1900's have their roots in West Africa.

"Understanding our history is always an important tool for growth," says trumpet player Etienne Charles. "They say 'Without history, life is a mystery.' And I think it's the same with music."

On Friday, April 29, and Sunday, May 1 , The Dranoff 2 Piano Foundation will present "West African Beats." The two performances will feature top Caribbean, African and American artists exploring their Black African musical heritage in performances at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater in Overtown.

Among them are Charles and the Creole Soul band as well as world-renowned musician Weedie Braimah. The Ghana-born, St. Louis-raised Braimah is a master of the djembe, a wooden goblet drum said to have been invented in the 12th Century by the Mandinka tribe in what is now Mali, in West Africa.

Before each concert, Charles, who's also a University of Miami music professor, will give a multimedia presentation on the historical passage of West African music into the foundation of American Jazz. Part of Friday's talk will also cover the West African influence on Caribbean music.

————————

IF YOU GO:

Friday, April 29

Pre-concert talk 6:30 p.m.

Concert 7:30 p.m.

WEST AFRICAN BEATS & CREOLE SOUL

Multiple Grammy award-winning trumpeter Etienne Charles and his Caribbean band Creole Soul, bring the songs and dance rhythms and artist stories of West Africa that were carried across the ocean to the Americas.

PRE-CONCERT TALK: Etienne Charles will give a multimedia presentation on the

historical passage of West African music into the foundation and fabric of American Jazz and Caribbean music.

Sunday, May 1

Pre-concert talk 2 p.m.

Concert 3 p.m.

WEST AFRICAN BEATS & AMERICAN JAZZ

Grammy winning Ghanaian Djembe star Weedie Braimah and Etienne Charles bring West African percussion and beats to the greats of Jazz piano. Jelly Roll Morton, Hazel Scott, Winifred Atwell, Chuchu Valdes, Piano Duo Angel Perez & Devin Shaw.

PRE-CONCERT TALK: Etienne Charles and a panel of local Jazz musicians and scholars present the West African influence of beats and percussion on the lives and the music of the great Black Jazz pianist/composers.

Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater Cultural Arts Complex

819 NW 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33136

For ticket information, please visit bahlt.org/tickets.

