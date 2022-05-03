Another racist blackface controversy erupts in the Cuban community, this time in Hialeah

Four years after a Cuban-American play staged in Miami was widely condemned for having a character in blackface, another similar racism controversy has arisen in the Cuban diaspora — this time involving a commercial for a well known Hialeah business.

As the pandemic continues, you can rely on WLRN to keep you current on local news and information. Your support is what keeps WLRN strong. Please become a member today. Donate now. Thank you.

The discount department store Ñooo Qué Barato! is a Cuban-American institution in Hialeah. But right now it’s the subject of racism accusations. A video advertisement the store has been showing features a popular — and white — Cuban comedian in blackface promoting Afro-Cuban Santería-style clothing.

Ñooo Que Racista: Hialeah department store Ñooo! Que Barato! runs blackface commercial "promoting the store's line of all-white clothing aimed at Santería practitioners" #BecauseMiami #BecauseHialeah https://t.co/wDMKxLD9Rw pic.twitter.com/t5qqjrvnvJ — Because Miami (@BecauseMiami) May 3, 2022

The comedian — José Pérez, known as Carlucho — also wears exaggerated red make-up around his mouth and a white Santería turban on his head.

Ñooo Qué Barato!’s owner, Serafín Blanco, told Miami New Times he did not think the commercial was offensive — even though blackface is widely considered overtly racist. Tuesday afternoon the store took the ad offline after criticism began building on social media.

Blanco did not respond to WLRN’s request for comment.

Blackface was — and critics say too often still is — popular in Cuban entertainment culture both on the island and in the diaspora. In 2018 a comedy staged in Little Havana, "Tres Viudas en un Crucero" (Three Widows on a Cruise), featured a white actor in blackface playing an Afro-Cuban. Public outcry forced the production to take that out.

It was thought to have raised more racism awareness in Miami’s Cuban community.