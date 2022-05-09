© 2022 WLRN
Statewide initiative delivers free books to students who need reading help

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Scott Luxor | South Florida Sun Sentinel
Published May 9, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT
South Florida elementary students who are having a hard time keeping up with their reading level are now being given a boost.

The New Worlds Reading Initiative is a result of legislation passed in Florida in 2021 that created a statewide effort to help the over 550,000 elementary students who are reading below grade level. The project is based on a free book delivery program advancing literacy and a love of reading.

Since last December, the program has enrolled over 100,000 Florida students to receive a new book, which gets delivered every month to their homes.

Scott Luxor | South Florida Sun Sentinel
