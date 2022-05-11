© 2022 WLRN
News
Second Act
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, WLRN has brought you the stories of how South Florida's arts organizations had to change the way they connected with their audiences during shutdowns. Now that the curtain has gone up once again at so many local venues, our reporting series called Second Act will cover the possible lasting impacts of those changes.If you've got a story for us, please send an email to talktous@wlrnnews.org with the words "Second Act" in the subject line.

Limon Dance company returns to South Florida with performances and master classes for high school students

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Christine DiMattei
Published May 11, 2022 at 6:01 AM EDT
Limón Dance Company, _Psalm ,_ #2 photgrapher Christopher Jones.JPG
Christopher Jones
/

The Limon dancers will team up with Dance NOW! Miami for performances in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties.

It's customary on milestone birthdays to receive gifts.

But the acclaimed Limon Dance Company is spending part of its 75th-anniversary celebration by giving some South Florida high school students a special treat.

For three performances this week, the Limon dancers will team up with Dance NOW! Miami for shows in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties.

But during the South Florida run, they'll be visiting a high school in each one of those counties to teach a master class.

Limon Company artistic director Dante Puleio says this sort of educational outreach is important to the dancers.

"This is really challenging work. So I think the sooner people have the opportunity to engage with that work, the richer their dance lives will be," says Puleio.

The company's actual 75th-anniversary celebration was set for 2020. But like so many other major events planned for that year, it had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
————————-

IF YOU GO:

Limón Dance Company joins Dance NOW! Miami for Program III of the season

Thursday, May 12 at 8:00 pm in Lake Worth
Duncan Theatre 4200 S Congress Ave, Lake Worth

Friday, May 13 at 7:30 pm in Fort Lauderdale
Broward Center for the Performing Arts Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Avenue, Fort Lauderdale

Saturday, May 14 at 8:00 pm in Aventura
Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th Street, Aventura

Advance tickets and information on current COVID rules for all venues at www.dancenowmiami.org.

Christine DiMattei
Years ago, after racking her brains trying to find a fun, engaging, creative night gig to subsidize her acting habit, Chris decided to ride her commercial voiceover experience into the fast-paced world of radio broadcasting. She started out with traffic reporting, moved on to news -- and never looked back. Since then, Chris has worked in newsrooms throughout South Florida, producing stories for radio broadcasts and the web.
See stories by Christine DiMattei
