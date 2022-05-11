Limon Dance company returns to South Florida with performances and master classes for high school students

It's customary on milestone birthdays to receive gifts.

But the acclaimed Limon Dance Company is spending part of its 75th-anniversary celebration by giving some South Florida high school students a special treat.

For three performances this week, the Limon dancers will team up with Dance NOW! Miami for shows in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties.

But during the South Florida run, they'll be visiting a high school in each one of those counties to teach a master class.

Limon Company artistic director Dante Puleio says this sort of educational outreach is important to the dancers.

"This is really challenging work. So I think the sooner people have the opportunity to engage with that work, the richer their dance lives will be," says Puleio.

The company's actual 75th-anniversary celebration was set for 2020. But like so many other major events planned for that year, it had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

IF YOU GO:

Limón Dance Company joins Dance NOW! Miami for Program III of the season

Thursday, May 12 at 8:00 pm in Lake Worth

Duncan Theatre 4200 S Congress Ave, Lake Worth

Friday, May 13 at 7:30 pm in Fort Lauderdale

Broward Center for the Performing Arts Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Avenue, Fort Lauderdale

Saturday, May 14 at 8:00 pm in Aventura

Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th Street, Aventura

Advance tickets and information on current COVID rules for all venues at www.dancenowmiami.org.

