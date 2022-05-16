© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Palestinians, Jews, others in Fort Lauderdale protest Al Jazeera journalist’s slaying

Published May 16, 2022
On a busy intersection in downtown Fort Lauderdale about 100 people, representing a variety of backgrounds and religions, rallied in front of the federal courthouse Sunday afternoon.

Their message was twofold: to demand justice for slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and to bring attention to the nakba, or the displacement and ongoing oppression of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

Abu Akleh, a hugely popular journalist in the Palestinian territories and the greater Arab world, was fatally shot while reporting on an Israeli raid in Jenin in the West Bank last week. Several witnesses, including other journalists, say she was killed by an Israeli sniper.

Read more from our news partner, the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

