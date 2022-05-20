© 2022 WLRN
Florida’s annual Lionfish Challenge opens today

WFSU | By Gina Jordan
Published May 20, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT
Lionfish are pretty, but they present a huge problem for Florida's native marine life.
Wirestock
/
stock.adobe.com
Lionfish are pretty, but they present a huge problem for Florida's native marine life.

Florida’s annual Lionfish Challenge begins today and lasts all summer.

Through September 6th, the free tournament rewards participants for removing invasive lionfish from Florida waters.

Prizes are awarded to recreational and commercial divers based on the numbers harvested and the overall weight.

Lionfish were first reported off the coast of Florida in the mid 1980’s. They reproduce quickly and compete with native marine life for food and habitat. They also have no natural predators in Florida waters.

Click here to register for the Lionfish Challenge.

Gina Jordan
