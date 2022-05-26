© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
After Surfside collapse, Broward is making condo safety records easier to find

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Lisa J. Huriash | South Florida Sun Sentinel
Published May 26, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT
A view of Champlain Towers North, still standing after the collapse of the south building, on June 27, 2021.
Daniel Rivero
/
WLRN
Champlain Towers North, still standing after the collapse of a building in the same condo complex, as seen from the St. Joseph's church parking lot on June 27, 2021.

Broward County will consider requiring condos to submit building reports, with the goal of making them public so potential buyers have a better idea of whether the building is in OK condition.

The county has already created a website that would allow condo residents to easily find who is on their board of the directors, and access to condo documents that spell out the rules of how each building operates.

It comes in response to the June 2021 collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside that killed 98 people. The investigation of the cause of the collapse is a process that is expected to take years. Shoddy construction techniques used in the early 1980s when Champlain Towers South was built and a possible lack of proper maintenance by its condo association over the years are among the areas being explored.

Read more from our news partner, South Florida Sun Sentinel.

