March for Our Lives plans marches across the country on June 11

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Angie Dimichele
Published May 26, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT
Young activists stand before marching during the March for Our Lives rally in Los Angeles, California.
It’s time, once again, to take to the streets, various organizers with March for Our Lives announced on a country-wide call Wednesday evening in the wake of the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school where 19 children and two teachers were murdered.

Chapters across the country will host marches on Saturday, June 11, organizers from several states said. Marches in Florida will be in Parkland, Miami and Orlando.

The group also plans a mass march that same day in Washington, D.C., from noon to 2 p.m.

