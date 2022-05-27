Remember: The hurricane tax holiday begins Saturday
With a busy hurricane season on the doorstep, you can avoid sales taxes on a variety of supplies beginning Saturday.
The Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday continues through June 10. For the first time, it includes pet supplies.
Here's a partial list of eligible supplies:
- Can or pouches of wet pet food.
You can see a full list of items here.
Pet supplies were added at the request of Girl Scout Troop 60601 in Palm Harbor as part of their work toward a "Silver Award."
Floridians may save up to $25.6 million during the tax holiday, more than double the $10.5 million in 2021, according to estimates by the Governor's Office.
