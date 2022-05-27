© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Remember: The hurricane tax holiday begins Saturday

WJCT News
Published May 27, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT
Carter Roush
/
WJCT News

With a busy hurricane season on the doorstep, you can avoid sales taxes on a variety of supplies beginning Saturday.

The Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday continues through June 10. For the first time, it includes pet supplies.

Here's a partial list of eligible supplies:

  • Can or pouches of wet pet food.

  • Leashes, collars and muzzles for pets.

  • Bags of dry pet food weighing 15 pounds or less.

  • Pet beds.

  • Portable self-powered radios

  • Gas or diesel fuel tanks.

  • Batteries of certain sizes, including rechargeables.

  • Nonelectric food storage containers.

  • Smoke detectors and fire extinguishers.

    • You can see a full list of items here.

    Pet supplies were added at the request of Girl Scout Troop 60601 in Palm Harbor as part of their work toward a "Silver Award."

    Floridians may save up to $25.6 million during the tax holiday, more than double the $10.5 million in 2021, according to estimates by the Governor's Office.

    Copyright 2022 WJCT News 89.9.

