Coastal homeowners will soon be able to apply up to $10,000 to harden their homes against hurricane damage

Florida residents will soon be eligible for up to $10,000 in state grants for home hardening projects like roof reinforcement and garage door replacement.

A $150 million revival of a 16-year-old program, My Safe Florida Home, was included in a wide-ranging insurance bill enacted by the state Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis during last week’s special legislative session on property insurance.

The program will provide $115 million in two-to-one grant funding — meaning that qualifying homeowners can receive $2 back for every $1 they spend on improvements meant to strengthen their home against damage from hurricane-force winds.

Read more from our news partner, the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

