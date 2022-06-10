Enrique Tarrio, former Proud Boys leader, takes center stage in Jan. 6 hearings

When the House Select Committee on the January 6 attack gaveled in its first public hearing Thursday night, over a year and a half since the attack occurred, it needed to grab people’s attention.

So it focused on the story of two rival far-right groups, the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, joining forces in the hours before riot began, their leaders huddled in a Washington garage to coordinate just blocks from the Capitol.

Enrique Tarrio, 38, a resident of Miami and leader of the Proud Boys on Jan. 6, 2021, was among those in the huddle that featured so prominently in the committee’s debut hearing as it laid out its case that the attack to disrupt certification of the 2020 election was premeditated.

