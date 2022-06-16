Free COVID testing won't end in Miami-Dade after all

Free COVID-19 testing for people without insurance will not end at sites across Miami-Dade County in July after all, even though federal funding for the effort is drying up.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Thursday at a news conference that she has secured an agreement with Utah-based Nomi Health to continue free testing and vaccination services at the more than dozen county sites.

Nomi Health is a private provider Miami-Dade hired to provide COVID-19 testing and vaccine services in the county during the pandemic.

