© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Free COVID testing won't end in Miami-Dade after all

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Michelle Marchante
Published June 16, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT
WLRN COVID testing
Al Diaz
/
Miami Herald
Free testing for people without insurance won't end at certain Miami-Dade sites after all.

Free COVID-19 testing for people without insurance will not end at sites across Miami-Dade County in July after all, even though federal funding for the effort is drying up.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Thursday at a news conference that she has secured an agreement with Utah-based Nomi Health to continue free testing and vaccination services at the more than dozen county sites.

Nomi Health is a private provider Miami-Dade hired to provide COVID-19 testing and vaccine services in the county during the pandemic.

Read more at our news partner, the Miami Herald.

Tags

News newsCOVID-19Local News
Michelle Marchante
See stories by Michelle Marchante