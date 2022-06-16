© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Grand jury report recommends removal of some Broward School Board members

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Scott Travis
Published June 16, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT
Runcie.png
WLRN
Robert Runcie, the former superintendent of Broward County Schools, was accused of perjury in 2021. The same grand jury that leveled these charges has also recommended the removal of other board members, though those people are not named in the findings.

A long-awaited report from a grand jury, which has already indicted the former Broward school superintendent and two other administrators, will recommend that Gov. Ron DeSantis remove some school board members, a new court ruling says.

But who those School Board members are — or what they are accused of doing — isn’t included in the Wednesday decision by the 4th District Court of Appeals, which focuses on which parts of the report must be redacted.

DeSantis asked the Supreme Court to convene the grand jury in 2019 to focus mostly on safety and security issues statewide in the wake of the Parkland tragedy, although the focus morphed into corruption within the Broward school district.

Read more from our news partner, the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Tags

News newsBroward County Schools
Scott Travis
See stories by Scott Travis