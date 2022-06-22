© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Palm Beach County puts $200 million affordable housing bond on ballot

Published June 22, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT
Palm Beach County commissioners Tuesday voted 4-2 to ask voters in November to approve a $200 million bond issue to address the county’s housing affordability crisis. At the same time, a proposed $100 million water bond issue was voted down 6-0.

Commissioners Melissa McKinlay and Maria Marino voted against the housing bond issue. County Mayor Robert Weinroth and Commissioners Dave Kerner, Gregg Weiss and Mack Bernard supported it.

“This is a crisis we need to address,” said Bernard of the lack of affordable housing in Palm Beach County. “Our county workers, police officers, fire fighters and teachers cannot afford to live here.”

Read more from our news partner, the Palm Beach Post.

