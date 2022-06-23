As temperatures heat up, law enforcement reminds people not to leave children in hot cars

With the extreme heat of Florida summers, law enforcement officers are reminding parents to always stay focused and use extra safety measures to ensure no kid is accidentally left in a hot vehicle.

Twenty-three children across America died last year as the result of being left inside hot cars.

Three of those fatalities have happened in Florida.

According to statistics from KidsAndHotCars.Org, six children have died in hot cars so far this year.

In Florida, it is a criminal offense to leave a child inside a parked car.

Florida Highway Patrol Captain Peter Bergstresser says there is no safe amount of time to leave a child unattended inside a car.

“The temperature in the car can go up by 20 degrees in ten minutes," he said. "So, what we ask is that you always check your car’s backseat. Make sure you didn’t leave any of your young ones in the car.”

Bergstresser advises anyone who sees a kid left unattended inside a vehicle, regardless of location, to immediately call 911.

In addition to children, hundreds of pets also die each year in the state from being left alone inside hot cars.