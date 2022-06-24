LIVE UPDATES: South Florida reacts to the Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade

Ahead of Florida's new law, South Florida abortion fund prepares to help clients leave the state to get the procedure

June 24, 2022 at 12:30 p.m.

Emergency Medical Assistance Inc. is bracing for the law, which goes into effect next Friday, July 1. The group is based in Palm Beach County.

The law bans most abortions in Florida after 15 weeks. There is no exception for cases of rape, incest or human trafficking.

Board chair Fran Sachs says the organization plans to help patients travel to New York to get care if they miss that cutoff.

"We’re doing everything we can to raise additional money, to try to attract more volunteers. We’re working on figuring out this practical support of how we are going to get these people out of state," she said.

Sachs said the group typically spends $125 dollars per client to help people get abortions locally. For patients who have to leave the state for an abortion, she expects the cost to be more than ten times as much.

— Kate Payne

Florida lawmakers respond to the ruling

June 24, 2022 at 11:30 a.m.

South Florida legislators reacted Friday to the Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that guaranteed the right to an abortion in the United States.

State Rep. Evan Jenne, D-Hollywood, said in a statement history has shown that legislation does not stop abortion.

"All this will do is make it harder to get a safe, legal abortion, and lead to what we saw in decades past: women sick and dying because of unsafe, underground abortions," he said. "The majority of Americans, and Floridians, want there to be access to abortion services. A loud minority has pushed its extremist agenda all the way to the Supreme Court, and millions will suffer because of it."

"Choosing when and if to have a baby is one of the most important and personal decisions anyone can ever make. Access to family planning options like birth control and abortions are critically important and should be protected for all," Jenne added.

Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, released a statement praising the Supreme Court decision.

“It’s hard to believe we live in a country that has permitted the murder of 63 million innocent children over the last 50 years. Every abortion kills a human being made in the image and likeness of God who deserves the chance to grow up in a loving family," he said.

“Florida is a state that values life. I have been proud to support pro-life, pro-family policies that not only protect innocent, unborn babies, but also support children, parents, and other caring adults willing to raise a child who is not their own," he said.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay's reaction was more succinct:

Land of the free, unless you’re a woman. — Melissa McKinlay (@VoteMcKinlay) June 24, 2022

Florida does not have a "trigger law" that bans abortion once Roe v. Wade is overturned, as some states do. The Legislature this year passed a law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks. That law is set to take effect July 1, but it is being challenged.

— Nancy Klingener