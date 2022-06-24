© 2022 WLRN
Tropical wave in the Caribbean given 60% chance of developing into a storm next week

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Chris Perkins | South Florida Sun Sentinel
Published June 24, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT
JDYO6QMCG5DHPEDRMK3RT5VDBE.jpg
National Hurricane Center
/
The tropical wave moving across the Atlantic Ocean could stay south and not pose a threat to the U.S., forecasters say. Either way, it has a medium chance to develop into a tropical storm by midweek.

The tropical wave moving west in the Atlantic Ocean, generally toward the United States, could develop into a tropical storm by the middle of next week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

But the system appears to be tracking south of the U.S. and would need a change of direction to the north instead of toward South America, according to forecasters.

“In order for the tropical wave to have a better chance of organizing,” AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said, “it may have to shift farther to the north and over the open waters of the Caribbean Sea.”

Read more from our news partner, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

