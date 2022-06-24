Tropical wave in the Caribbean given 60% chance of developing into a storm next week

The tropical wave moving west in the Atlantic Ocean, generally toward the United States, could develop into a tropical storm by the middle of next week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

But the system appears to be tracking south of the U.S. and would need a change of direction to the north instead of toward South America, according to forecasters.

“In order for the tropical wave to have a better chance of organizing,” AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said, “it may have to shift farther to the north and over the open waters of the Caribbean Sea.”

