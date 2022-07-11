© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Parkland father shouts objection as Biden touts new gun violence law

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Anthony Man | South Florida Sun Sentinel
Published July 11, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT
FQ3C4IA4XMZCKUL3UCVQRPHOPU.jpg
Evan Vucci
/
Associated Press
Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, interrupted President Joe Biden’s speech Monday, July 11, 2022, during a White House event commemorating the "Bipartisan Safer Communities Act," a law meant to reduce gun violence, on the South Lawn of the White House.

Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, interrupted President Joe Biden’s speech Monday during a White House event commemorating the new law aimed at reducing gun violence.

Oliver could be heard shouting, but exactly what he said wasn’t audible on the video stream of the event on the White House grounds or to news reporters present at the event.

At one point, Biden said Oliver should be allowed to speak, but he was escorted out. It’s highly unusual for a president to be interrupted by an invited guest at a White House event.

Read more from our news partner, the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Tags

News gun lawsParkland school shootingnewsLocal News
Anthony Man | South Florida Sun Sentinel
See stories by Anthony Man | South Florida Sun Sentinel