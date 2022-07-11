Parkland father shouts objection as Biden touts new gun violence law

Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, interrupted President Joe Biden’s speech Monday during a White House event commemorating the new law aimed at reducing gun violence.

Oliver could be heard shouting, but exactly what he said wasn’t audible on the video stream of the event on the White House grounds or to news reporters present at the event.

At one point, Biden said Oliver should be allowed to speak, but he was escorted out. It’s highly unusual for a president to be interrupted by an invited guest at a White House event.

