Broward County could soon lose its silenced train horns 'quiet zone'

The blast of train horns may be coming back to Broward County — no longer reserved for emergencies only.

They could return after federal regulators consider whether to eliminate a countywide “quiet zone” as a way to reduce deadly accidents along the Florida East Coast Railway, the corridor that runs through many downtowns across South Florida.

The Federal Railroad Administration is placing Broward’s zone under an administrative review to determine whether it played a role in the spate of deaths that have plagued the rail line, according to Gregory Stuart, executive director of the Broward Metropolitan Planning Organization, which plans transportation projects in the county.

Read more from our news partner, the South Florida Sun Sentinel.