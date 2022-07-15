© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

$8.3 million settlement reached in West Palm Beach drawbridge death

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Natalia Galicza | South Florida Sun Sentinel
Published July 15, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT
AWKI4RBI3NCVDPYJHFCSCMXVQA.jpg
Joe Cavaretta
/
South Florida Sun Sentinel
An undated file photo of Carol Wright.

When the Royal Park Bridge in West Palm Beach opened beneath Carol Wright in February, the frightening plummet to her death left behind more than a void in the lives of her loved ones. She left behind a legacy — one of increased safety measures and access to opportunity.

The attorney representing Wright’s family, Lance Ivey, announced on Friday that the wrongful death lawsuit was settled for $8.3 million and extensive safety changes for drawbridge operators.

Florida Drawbridges Inc., the corporation responsible for managing the Royal Park Bridge where Wright lost her life, agreed to begin conducting criminal background checks on all bridge tenders beginning this month. The corporation also agreed to schedule recertification trainings for all of its bridge tenders, rotate the audits it conducts with out-of-area supervisors for quality assurance, and require all bridge tenders watch a 23-minute video on Wright’s life and death.

Read more from our news partner, the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Tags

News West Palm Beachnews
Natalia Galicza | South Florida Sun Sentinel
See stories by Natalia Galicza | South Florida Sun Sentinel