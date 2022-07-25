Ex-deputy acquitted of battery in teen’s head-slamming arrest

A Broward jury on Monday acquitted a former sheriff’s deputy of battery in a 2019 encounter where he slammed a Black teen into a parking lot’s pavement and punched his head during an arrest.

Delucca Rolle, then 15, was a student at J.P. Taravella High School in Coral Springs when he was arrested at a Tamarac McDonald’s.

Prosecutors argued that former Deputy Christopher Krickovich acted illegally during the arrest, and the defense was trying to “oversell you” that the place is a “little warzone. ... This isn’t the Ukraine. ... It’s a shopping plaza in Tamarac.”

But the deputy’s lawyer told jurors that the deputy responded appropriately to defend himself during a mob situation, and that Rolle suffered no injuries, saying prosecutors supplied no medical files. “Where’s the road rash?” asked defense attorney Jeremy Kroll.

