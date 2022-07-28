© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
News

Palm Beach Sheriff's Office still won't let deputies carry Narcan

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Mike Diamond | Palm Beach Post
Published July 28, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT
Screen Shot 2022-07-28 at 10.37.52 AM.png
Greg Lovett
/
The Palm Beach Post
Photographs of lives lost are seen next to free boxes of Narcan nasal spray that were given away during a rally and candlelight vigil in January in Palm Beach Gardens. The group has asked the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office to require its deputies to be equipped with it. But the sheriff's office said this week it will not do so.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office will continue to bar its deputies from using Narcan to revive victims of opioid overdoses.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw’s top aide, Frank DeMario, told county commissioners at a recent budget meeting that the sheriff does not think it is necessary to equip deputies with the potentially lifesaving medication.

The sheriff's office lets Palm Beach County Fire Rescue handle the use of Narcan, claiming its crews routinely arrive at scenes ahead of deputies. In 2021, county Fire Rescue first responders administered Narcan 701 times.

Read more from our news partner, The Palm Beach Post.

