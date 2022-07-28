Palm Beach Sheriff's Office still won't let deputies carry Narcan

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office will continue to bar its deputies from using Narcan to revive victims of opioid overdoses.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw’s top aide, Frank DeMario, told county commissioners at a recent budget meeting that the sheriff does not think it is necessary to equip deputies with the potentially lifesaving medication.

The sheriff's office lets Palm Beach County Fire Rescue handle the use of Narcan, claiming its crews routinely arrive at scenes ahead of deputies. In 2021, county Fire Rescue first responders administered Narcan 701 times.

Read more from our news partner, The Palm Beach Post.