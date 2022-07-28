Union files complaint against civil rights lawyer over race-related remarks in Broward-area arrest

The union representing Broward sheriff’s deputies filed a bar complaint Thursday against Ben Crump, the nationally known civil-rights lawyer, accusing him of bringing up a racial issue where they say none existed in a case involving the rough arrest of a Black teen.

It comes a day after IUPA Local 6020 filed a similar complaint against Crump’s legal partner, Sue-Ann Robinson.

Earlier this week, Christopher Krickovich, a former sheriff’s deputy, was acquitted of battery for his encounter with then 15-year-old Delucca Rolle, in which Krickovich slammed the Black teen’s head into the pavement and punched him in 2019. Krickovich, who was fired by the Sheriff’s Office, was the third and final deputy to resolve his criminal case in conjunction with the arrest.

Read more from our news partner, the South Florida Sun Sentinel.