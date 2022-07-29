© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Man accused of selling bleach as COVID cure extradited to US

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Associated Press
Published July 29, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT
court.jpg

A man accused of selling a toxic industrial bleach as a coronavirus cure through his Florida-based church has been returned to the United States after being arrested in Colombia.

Mark Grenon, 64, made his initial court appearance Thursday in Miami federal court following his recent extradition, according to court records. Grenon and his three adult sons were indicted last year on one count each of conspiracy to commit fraud and two counts each of criminal contempt.

Grenon is the archbishop of the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, based in Bradenton, Florida. The church manufactured, promoted and sold chlorine dioxide as a “Miracle Mineral Solution,” officials said. The Grenons claim the solution can cure a vast variety of illnesses ranging from cancer to autism to malaria to COVID-19. A Miami federal judge had ordered the church to stop selling the substance in 2020, but the order was ignored and Grenon was arrested in Colombia several months later.

When ingested, the solution sold by the Grenons becomes a bleach that is typically used for such things as treating textiles, industrial water, pulp and paper, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Authorities said ingesting these products is the same as drinking bleach and can be fatal.

Court records did not list attorneys for Grenon who could comment on the charges.

Tags

News newsCOVID-19religionextraditionMiamiColombiaLatin America
Associated Press
Related Content
The Biden administration plans to offer updated booster shots in the fall.
  1. Summer boosters for people under 50 shelved in favor of updated boosters in the fall
  2. U.S. signs off on 800,000 more doses of monkeypox vaccine
  3. Protecting yourself from the BA.5 omicron subvariant