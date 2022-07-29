Miami-born filmmaker debuts movie based on true Holocaust story

"You have to survive. It will be our revenge."

With those heart-rending words, a Jewish mother sends her young daughter from the family home in Korets, Poland (now part of Ukraine) during World War II.

The girl's parents know that their village will soon be "liquidated" by the Nazis and need to give their daughter a chance at life.

It's one of the scenes from "My Name Is Sara," directed by Miami native Steve Oritt and produced in association with the USC Shoah Foundation.

It's based on the true story of Sara Goralnik, who lost her entire family in the Holocaust. After escaping the destruction of Korets, Sara borrowed the identity of her Christian best friend and found refuge with a Ukrainian farmer and his wife.

The film follows 12-year-old Sara as she struggles to maintain the masquerade and outwit the Nazis while holding on steadfastly to her Jewish faith.

For Oritt, those last poignant words Sara heard from her mother serve as a call to action.

"By sharing her story with the world and with audiences, it allows all of us to participate in that revenge," he says.

"Ultimately, we perpetuate Sara's legacy and the legacy of the millions of Jews that were killed during the Holocaust."

IF YOU GO:

A Q&A with "My Name Is Sara" director Steven Oritt will be held after the following screenings:



Friday, July 29, 7:00 pm screening at Regal Shadowood - 9889 Glades Rd, Boca Raton

screening at Regal Shadowood - 9889 Glades Rd, Boca Raton Saturday, July 30, 7:05 pm screening at MDC's Tower Theater Miami, 1508 SW 8th St, Miami

screening at MDC's Tower Theater Miami, 1508 SW 8th St, Miami Sunday, July 31, 2:50 pm screening at Regal South Beach 18

1120 Lincoln Rd Mall, Miami Beach

screening at Regal South Beach 18 1120 Lincoln Rd Mall, Miami Beach Sunday, July 31, 6:45 pm screening at Regal Oakwood

2800 Oakwood Blvd, Hollywood

Additional screenings: